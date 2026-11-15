Toto Wolff speaks about Kimi Antonelli’s future and a possible move to Ferrari

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff is not concerned that Formula 1 world champion Kimi Antonelli could one day move to Ferrari. According to him, the reason is the loyalty of the young Italian and his family.

“Because Kimi and his family are loyal people,” the 54-year-old Wolff told the German newspaper Bild am Sonntag. The quote was part of an interview in which the Mercedes team principal discussed the future of the youngest champion in Formula 1 history.

Antonelli won the title at the age of 20

Antonelli secured the world title four races before the end of the season, when he was 20 years and 68 days old. He thus became the youngest Formula 1 champion. The Italian is also the first world champion from his country since Alberto Ascari in 1953.

Mercedes also won the constructors’ title in Brazil, a week after Antonelli secured first place in the drivers’ championship in Mexico. Following his triumph, the young driver expressed his attachment to the “Silver Arrows”.

Comparison with Michael Schumacher

“He said that he simply cannot imagine driving for any other team than Mercedes,” Toto Wolff commented.

Wolff was asked whether Antonelli is already more popular in Italy than Michael Schumacher was during his years at Ferrari. His answer was brief: “Definitely. After all, he is Italian.”

Schumacher won five of his seven world titles with Ferrari. Wolff, however, pointed out that Italian fans have embraced Antonelli, even though he races for Scuderia’s main rival.

The Mercedes team principal recalled the reaction of the tifosi after Antonelli’s victory at his home circuit in Monza. “The tifosi are now wearing a Ferrari jersey, but with a Mercedes cap,” Wolff remarked.

Sources: bta.bg, bild.de, sport.sky.de