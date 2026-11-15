Erling Haaland Takes Decisive Stance on His Future at Manchester City

Erling Haaland said he is incredibly happy at Manchester City and is not distracted by the club’s financial misconduct case. The striker spoke after Norway’s 3:1 victory over Wales in Oslo, in which he scored his 66th goal in 60 appearances for the national team.

Manchester City has appealed the decision that found the club guilty of more than 100 breaches of the Premier League’s financial rules. If the decision is upheld, the English champions could face severe punishments, including a points deduction or expulsion from the league.

Haaland Does Not Expect His Future to Change

“This is a question that is difficult for me to answer, as it concerns a legal dispute between the Premier League and Manchester City. It is a difficult question, especially since I am not very familiar with the details,” Haaland told Norwegian television channel TV2.

He stressed that his attention is focused on his performances on the pitch. “To be honest, I am solely focused on performing well for Manchester City. I am a City player and I am incredibly happy there,” the striker said.

Haaland joined Manchester City in 2022, when he signed a five-year contract. At the end of 2024, he extended his contract with the club for a further nine and a half years.

“I Made a Pretty Good Choice”

Asked whether the case could affect his future at the club, the Norwegian said he had made the right choice by moving to Manchester. He pointed to the trophies he had won and his development as a footballer and off the pitch.

“I can say that I made a pretty good choice by joining City in 2022. Look at the trophies I have won and how I have developed – both on and off the pitch,” Haaland said.

He added that Manchester City’s performances in the Premier League have not been particularly good, but the team will try to change that in the upcoming match against Fulham.

The period under investigation in the case covers nine years between 2009 and 2018. The commission’s findings include breaches related to concealing financing worth more than £830 million. Haaland stressed that this period preceded his joining Manchester City.

Sources: bta.bg