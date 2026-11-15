Pittas’ goal could not save Cyprus from heavy defeat against Montenegro

Ioannis Pittas scored from the penalty spot, but Cyprus lost 1-4 to Montenegro at home in a Group C/2 match in the UEFA Nations League. The CSKA striker started and scored in the 52nd minute, but his goal did not change the course of the match.

Montenegro took the lead as early as the 5th minute through Milutin Osmaic. Cyprus equalised after the break when Pittas converted the penalty. However, the visitors soon regained control of the scoreline.

Milan Vukotic made it 2-1, while Nikola Krstovic added the third goal. Pittas was substituted in the 68th minute, while Krstovic completed the final score at 4-1 in the 83rd minute with his second goal of the match.

Montenegro won the group

The victory kept Montenegro top of Group C/2 with 16 points and secured its promotion to League B. Cyprus finished second with 8 points.

In the other match in the group, Latvia and Armenia drew 0-0 at the stadium in Riga. Armenia finished third with 6 points, while Latvia ended its campaign in last place with 2 points.

Sources: bta.bg