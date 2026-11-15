Estonia have no squad problems ahead of clash with Bulgaria

Estonia have no injured or ill players ahead of their final Group C/1 Nations League match against Bulgaria. This became clear after the hosts’ training session at the A. Le Coq Arena in Tallinn.

The match is on Monday, November 16, at 19:00 Bulgarian time. Estonia are second in the group with 9 points and can finish top if Iceland lose to Luxembourg. Bulgaria are third with 4 points and can do no more than retain their position.

Poom back with the team

Midfielder Markus Poom joined Estonia’s camp after missing the previous match against Luxembourg due to the birth of his child. He arrived the evening before training and took part in the team’s session for the first time.

It is still unclear whether Poom will start and how long he will play against Bulgaria. “He has returned, and there are no concerns about any of the others that would force someone to miss the match. From a health perspective, the team should be at full strength,” a representative of the Estonian Football Association said.

More than 8,000 spectators expected

Head coach Jürgen Henn said that Estonia would not change their style of play and would try to finish their participation in the tournament with a victory over Bulgaria.

Interest in the match in Tallinn is considerable. By Sunday morning, 6,400 tickets had been sold, and the hosts expect more than 8,000 spectators to attend the game.

Sources: bta.bg