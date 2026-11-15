Sevilla coach takes aim at Real Madrid and Barcelona: They are making La Liga boring

Sevilla coach Luis García Plaza said that Real Madrid and Barcelona have reached a level of superiority that is reducing the intrigue in La Liga. In his view, the leading clubs have pulled too far away from the rest of the teams, while the gap in points and results is making the championship predictable.

“They are making La Liga boring,” García Plaza told Marca, also including Atlético Madrid among the leading teams. The coach predicted that Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atlético could approach the 90-point mark if they maintain their current pace.

The huge gap at the top

García Plaza described Real Madrid and Barcelona as teams with “absolute superiority” in the Spanish league. According to him, Atlético Madrid are slightly behind, but remain significantly stronger than the team in fourth place.

After the leading trio, he placed Real Betis, Villarreal, Athletic Bilbao and Real Sociedad. According to the Sevilla coach, the remaining clubs are at a lower level, creating a major gap between the leaders and the rest of La Liga.

Despite his criticism of the balance of power, García Plaza said that Sevilla must continue working to finish as high as possible. He expects a closely contested battle between teams with similar capabilities and hopes his side can join the fight for a place in European club competitions.

Sevilla have squad problems

“We hope to play in European competitions because that is the result of a good performance,” García Plaza said.

The coach admitted that the club had experienced a serious shortage of players when building the squad during the summer. Nevertheless, Sevilla have achieved good results, which he believes shows that the team is moving in the right direction.

“We are one of the biggest clubs in Spain, without a doubt, but the team has not yet reached the required level and we must give everything we have,” he said.

García Plaza wants Sevilla to be more consistent after they endured a battle to remain in the top flight last season. Now the aim is for the team to climb the table and keep alive the possibility of competing in European tournaments.

Málaga remain bottom

In his assessment of the bottom half of the table, García Plaza singled out Málaga as the only team currently detached from the others in a negative sense. The team are bottom with 5 points, but the Sevilla coach warned that they should not be written off.

In his view, Málaga's coach and players can still change the situation. García Plaza stressed that the standings in the middle of the table are extremely tight and that one win can significantly move any team up.

Sources: goal.com