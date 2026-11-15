Ronaldinho back on the pitch: legend returns with a victory in Italy

Ronaldinho returned to professional football at the age of 46 and started in the lineup for Ravenna in their 2-0 victory over Forlì in the regional derby from Italy’s Serie „C“. The Brazilian legend played one half wearing his iconic number 10.

Ronaldinho was involved in the first goal. In the 35th minute, he started the attack, which went through Lorenzo Lonardi and ended with a goal by Giulio Donati.

At half-time, the former Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Milan player was replaced by Matteo Maggio. After being substituted, Ronaldinho took a lap of honour around the Bruno Benelli Stadium to applause from the supporters.

Ravenna sealed the victory in the 59th minute, when Simone Rabbi scored the second goal of the match. Following the win, the team sit second in Group B of Serie „C“, four points behind leaders Spezia.

First professional match since 2015

For Ronaldinho, this was his first professional match since 2015, when he last played for Brazilian club Fluminense. His return came more than ten years after the end of his active career.

The Brazilian is a 2002 world champion, and in 2005 he won the „Ballon d’Or“.

Sources: bta.bg