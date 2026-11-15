Kenyan wins the marathon in Burgas

Kenyan Peter Wanyoike won the longest-distance event in the third edition of the „Burgas Marathon“. He completed the 42-kilometre course in 2 hours and 18 minutes, improving the best result in the race’s three-year history.

„The course was very good. There was a very pleasant breeze. Winning this race was incredible for me,“ Wanyoike said.

The victory in Burgas is the Kenyan’s second of the year. Before his success on the Black Sea coast, he also won the marathon in Bucharest.

2,500 participants from 25 countries

Some 2,500 people from 25 countries took part in this year’s marathon. Participants could choose between distances of 5, 10, 21 and 42 kilometres, as well as a 1-kilometre family run.

Among the runners who arrived especially for the race were representatives of Kenya. Chelangat Sang described her participation in Burgas as the second marathon of her career.

Families also took part in the marathon

„This is my second marathon, and I chose for it to be in Burgas. I ran the course and saw that it goes along the sea. It is very beautiful,“ Sang said.

There were also mothers with baby strollers among the participants. Anna Buyuklieva completed the course with her daughter Victoria, who is one year and two months old.

„When it comes to sport, we are always ready for anything,“ Buyuklieva said.

Veronika Borisova, chief expert for „Sport“ at Burgas Municipality, said that some participants had joined with a competitive goal, while others were seeking to improve their personal records.

Sources: bntnews.bg