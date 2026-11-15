Albania secured promotion to League B in the Nations League after a 2-0 victory over Belarus. The match was played at a neutral venue in Budapest, with Rey Manaj and Elseid Hysaj scoring the goals for the Albanian team.

CSKA players Fedor Lapoukhov and Max Ebong played the entire match for Belarus. Albania finished top of the group with 15 points and secured promotion to the higher division.

Finland scored seven goals

In the other Group C/1 match, Finland thrashed San Marino 7-2 in Helsinki. Adrian Svanbäck scored a hat-trick, while Joel Pohjanpalo netted twice. Leo Walta and Daniel Håkans added one goal each.

Both of San Marino’s goals were scored by Nicola Nanni. The first came from a penalty awarded by Bulgarian referee Georgi Kabakov, who officiated the match.

Belarus will play in the play-offs

Belarus retained second place on the same number of points as Finland, but with a better head-to-head record between the two teams. Belarus will continue its campaign in the play-offs for promotion to the higher division.

Finland finished below them in the standings, while San Marino came last without earning a single point.

Sources: bnrnews.bg