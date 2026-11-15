France beat Turkey 2-1 in the Nations League

France beat Turkey 2-1 in their final match of the Nations League group stage. The match was played at the Atlantic Stadium in Bordeaux, with the hosts securing victory through an own goal by Emirhan Topçu and a strike from Elye Wahi. Abdülkerim Bardakcı brought Turkey back into the match right at the end.

France took the lead in the 49th minute when Topçu sent the ball into his own net. Shortly afterwards, the hosts scored a second goal, but it was ruled out following a VAR review.

In the 80th minute, Elye Wahi doubled France’s lead. The striker had come on as a substitute, and it was his first goal for the national team. Rayan Cherki provided the assist.

Turkey did not give up, and in the 90th minute Abdülkerim Bardakcı reduced the deficit. The visitors pushed for an equaliser in added time, but France held on to their lead.

Mbappé returned as captain

Kylian Mbappé started the match as France’s captain. Before the game, head coach Zinedine Zidane said: “He will be with us tomorrow”, confirming the striker’s participation in the match.

France had already beaten Turkey 1-0 in the first meeting between the two teams in the tournament. Mbappé scored the only goal in the 54th minute.

For France, the victory in Bordeaux was their third in the group stage after wins over Turkey and Belgium. Zidane’s side also recorded a draw with Italy, as well as a defeat by the same opponent in their previous match. Turkey ended their campaign with four consecutive defeats before the match against France.

Sources: gong.bg, sports.fr, tf1info.fr