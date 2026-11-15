Belgium thrash Italy 4-1 in the Nations League

Belgium defeated Italy 4-1 in Brussels to qualify for the Nations League quarter-finals. Italy took the lead in the 11th minute through Pio Esposito, but the hosts responded with four goals and finished the group stage in second place.

Esposito scored after a quick Italian attack, but the lead lasted just four minutes. In the 15th minute, Maxim De Cuyper restored parity. Belgium completed the turnaround before half-time with goals from Nathan Ngoy in the 22nd minute and Jérémy Doku in the 26th.

Ngoy reacted quickest after Gianluigi Donnarumma saved Doku’s shot, and four minutes later Doku finished a solo run to make it 3-1. Belgium therefore went into the break with a two-goal lead.

After the interval, Italy tried to reduce the deficit but failed to create enough dangerous chances. In the 80th minute, Diego Moreira completed the scoring after an assist from Kevin De Bruyne.

Before the match, Roberto Mancini said: “Being here with a chance to qualify is a source of pride, but we want to win.” Italy, however, failed to avoid defeat and finished third in Group A1 with 10 points. The team will have to go through a play-off to remain in League A.

Belgium finished with 12 points and progressed to the quarter-finals. It was the hosts’ second victory over Italy in the group, after they also won the first match in Rome 2-0.

The top eight teams in League A will play in the quarter-finals, with the draw for the next stage scheduled for 20 November.

Sources: football-italia.net, uefa.com