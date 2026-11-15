England beat Spain 3-2 to win their Nations League group

England beat Spain 3-2 in Madrid to finish top of Group A3 in the Nations League. Thomas Tuchel’s side took a three-goal lead, were reduced to ten men in the 63rd minute, but held off the hosts’ pressure until the end.

The match was played at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano stadium and was the sixth and final game for both teams in the group stage. England and Spain finished with 15 points each, but the English topped the group thanks to their superior goal difference.

Kane opened the scoring, Konsa and White extended the lead

England were awarded a penalty in the 41st minute after a foul on Harry Kane. The captain took the spot-kick and in the 45th minute sent the ball into the bottom-right corner of Unai Simón’s goal.

After the break, the visitors struck twice in quick succession. Ezri Konsa headed in a cross from Declan Rice to make it 2-0 in the 53rd minute. Four minutes later, Ben White scored the third goal after a pass from Jude Bellingham.

Bellingham was among England’s most active players and provided the assist for White’s goal. Before the match, Tuchel described Spain as “masters of possession” and said: “We have a plan and the ambition to beat them, but at the moment they are a great team.”

Spain fought back but could not find an equaliser

England were reduced to ten men in the 63rd minute when Elliott Anderson was shown a red card. The same foul also resulted in a penalty for Spain, which Mikel Oyarzabal converted two minutes later.

Nico Williams reduced the deficit to 2-3 in the 75th minute. Spain retained most of the possession, but could not find a third goal against England’s depleted side.

England therefore finished the group with five wins and one defeat. Spain also recorded five victories, but the defeat in the head-to-head match left them in second place. In the first meeting between the two teams this season, the Spaniards won 3-2 at Wembley.

Top spot gives England a more favourable position in the next stage of the tournament, including home advantage in the second leg of the quarter-final play-off.

Sources: tntsports.co.uk, as.com