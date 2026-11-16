Mirra Andreeva defeats Svitolina to win the WTA Finals

Mirra Andreeva won the WTA Finals after defeating Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina 7:5, 6:3 in the final in Indian Wells. The match lasted 1 hour and 48 minutes, and the neutral athlete completed her first appearance at the season-ending tournament without dropping a set.

19-year-old Andreeva, seeded No. 3, claimed the title with five wins in five matches. Svitolina was the sixth seed. The tournament was held on hard courts in Indian Wells, California, with a total prize pool of $10 million.

Andreeva holds her nerve at crucial moments

The final was considerably more closely contested than the first meeting between the two tennis players in the group stage, when Andreeva won 6:4, 6:0. In the decisive match, she won five of the last six games and closed out the contest on her second match point after Svitolina sent an easy volley into the net.

“I was ready to have blisters, cramps and everything possible, but I wasn’t going to lose this match,” Andreeva said after the final. She described the triumph as “incredible” and said her fighting spirit had helped her be braver on the key points.

Svitolina reaches her second final

For Svitolina, this was her first WTA Finals final since 2019. The Ukrainian won the tournament in 2018, and five years later reached the title match again. After the defeat, she said: “I gave it everything I had, and she played incredibly.” Svitolina received $1.5 million for her performance in Indian Wells.

Andreeva earned $3.37 million and climbed to second place in the world rankings. She became the 11th tennis player to win the WTA Finals without dropping a set. After the ceremony, Andreeva congratulated Svitolina on her season and stressed that her comeback as a mother and her run to the final were particularly impressive achievements.

Sources: skysports.com, washingtonpost.com, as.com