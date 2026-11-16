Bulgaria seeks a way out of the crisis against Estonia in Tallinn

Bulgaria's national football team visits Estonia in its final match in Group C/4 of the Nations League. The game at the A. Le Coq Arena in Tallinn kicks off at 19:00.

Following the heavy 0:5 defeat to Iceland, Bulgaria lost its theoretical chances of finishing top and earning promotion to League B. However, the meeting with Estonia is not a mere formality. The team still has three specific tasks ahead of it – to end its run of heavy defeats, limit the damage to the image of Bulgarian football and restore some of its confidence before the Euro 2028 qualifiers.

Estonia have already secured a playoff place

The hosts are second in the group with 9 points and have already secured participation in a playoff for promotion to League B. Iceland lead with 11 points, Bulgaria have 4, while Luxembourg have 3.

The Estonian side have impressed with their defensive organisation. The team have conceded just one goal in their last seven matches, with Iceland scoring it. In the first meeting between the two teams in the tournament, Bulgaria and Estonia drew 0:0 in Plovdiv.

Although Estonia have yet to beat Bulgaria, the hosts go into the match with better results and an established playing model based on a compact defence, discipline and high intensity.

Ribarski expects changes in defence

Interim manager Atanas Ribarski has emphasised work without the ball and the need for better coordination between the different lines. Bulgaria have suffered heavy defeats by 2:5 to Georgia, 0:5 to Northern Ireland, 1:6 to Turkey and 0:5 to Iceland.

“Estonia know how to defend well; we need to improve our defensive play in order to achieve our objectives,” Ribarski said before the match.

Bulgaria are expected to start with three centre-backs. Valentin Antov could return to the lineup, while Rosen Bozhinov is also among the options. Stefan Velkov is another possibility for the defensive line. The full-backs could be changed after the performance against Iceland.

Andrian Kraev and Ilia Gruev are likely to play in front of the defence. In attack, the options remain limited, with Atanas Iliev the only nominal choice for centre-forward.

Last chance to respond

Bulgaria began the tournament with a 0:0 draw against Estonia and a 1:2 defeat to Luxembourg. Aleksandar Dimitrov was dismissed after the first two matches, and the Bulgarian Football Union leadership appointed Ribarski on an interim basis until the end of the campaign.

Under his leadership, the national team recorded its only win in the group – a 2:0 away victory over Luxembourg. The subsequent defeat to Iceland, however, increased the pressure surrounding the team.

The result in Tallinn will not change Bulgaria's fate in the tournament, but it could determine how the team ends its campaign. A win would preserve third place, while if Luxembourg beat Iceland, the Bulgarian side could be overtaken.

Sources: bta.bg