Sports on TV on Monday (November 16)

Football from the Nations League is the main highlight of Monday’s sports television schedule. The Bulgarian national team will visit Estonia at 19:00, with the match broadcast live on MAX One. Two more games from the tournament are scheduled for the same time.

Kazakhstan – Slovakia starts at 17:00 on Diema Sport, while Faroe Islands – Moldova will be shown on NOVA Sport. From 19:00, Diema Sport 2 will broadcast Lithuania – Liechtenstein, while Diema Sport 3 will show Iceland – Luxembourg.

The evening matches start at 21:45

The late evening slot offers four games played simultaneously. Switzerland – Scotland will be shown on Diema Sport, Greece – Serbia on Diema Sport 2, Germany – the Netherlands on Diema Sport 3, while North Macedonia – Slovenia can be watched on NOVA Sport.

17:00: Kazakhstan – Slovakia, Diema Sport;

Kazakhstan – Slovakia, Diema Sport; 17:00: Faroe Islands – Moldova, NOVA Sport;

Faroe Islands – Moldova, NOVA Sport; 19:00: Estonia – Bulgaria, MAX One;

Estonia – Bulgaria, MAX One; 19:00: Lithuania – Liechtenstein, Diema Sport 2;

Lithuania – Liechtenstein, Diema Sport 2; 19:00: Iceland – Luxembourg, Diema Sport 3;

Iceland – Luxembourg, Diema Sport 3; 21:45: Switzerland – Scotland, Diema Sport;

Switzerland – Scotland, Diema Sport; 21:45: Greece – Serbia, Diema Sport 2;

Greece – Serbia, Diema Sport 2; 21:45: Germany – the Netherlands, Diema Sport 3;

Germany – the Netherlands, Diema Sport 3; 21:45: North Macedonia – Slovenia, NOVA Sport.

The schedule was published by Gol and matches the information in the TV guide for the channels and start times.

Tennis, basketball and motorsports

ATP Finals tennis in Turin takes up a significant part of the MAX Sport 1 schedule. Matches from the tournament are scheduled for 12:30, 15:00 and 21:30. The same channel will also broadcast a review of Round 11 in the EuroLeague and a review of the Qatar Grand Prix in MotoGP.

MAX Sport 2 offers EuroLeague basketball, volleyball programmes and a late-night NHL game. MAX Sport 3 features broadcasts and replays from the NASCAR series, as well as golf. MAX Sport 4 will broadcast the sports programme „Outside the Stadium“, a La Liga 2 match and a replay of a game from the Spanish league.

On Eurosport 1, viewers can watch figure skating from the Grand Prix in the United States. Eurosport 2 offers the final of the „Northern Ireland Open“ snooker tournament, PGA Tour golf and the second run of the men’s World Cup slalom in alpine skiing. Ring’s schedule includes extreme sports programmes and fight nights.

Sources: gol.bg, tv-programata.com