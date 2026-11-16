De la Fuente: I am proud of the players despite the defeat

Luis de la Fuente expressed his pride in the Spanish national team after the 2–3 defeat to England in the final round of the UEFA Nations League group stage. The coach thanked the players for their performance and highlighted what the team has achieved.

“I have nothing but words of pride and gratitude for the players, and I want to highlight what we have achieved so far,” De la Fuente told television. He urged the next generations in the national team to continue working and giving their best.

Spain managed to fight their way back into the match but could not secure a draw. De la Fuente identified the start of the game as a decisive moment in how the match unfolded.

“We need to know how to win, but also how to accept defeat. The opposition dominated at the start and imposed their character; although we created chances to score, falling three goals behind had a serious effect on us,” the coach said.

The coach added that the footballers had given everything they had. He described it as regrettable that the team had been unable to at least secure a draw, but once again stated that he was proud of the squad.

De la Fuente also provided an update on the condition of three players. Marc Pubill has an ankle problem, Pau Cubarsí is experiencing muscular discomfort, while Martín Zubimendi has physical complaints.

“The players gave everything they had. It is regrettable that we were unable to at least secure a draw, but – I repeat – I am proud of this wonderful group of footballers,” Luis de la Fuente said.