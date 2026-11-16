Cucurella: Mourinho is different from how people perceive him

José Mourinho is different from the public image most people have of him, said Real Madrid and Spain national team defender Marc Cucurella. The footballer spoke to Marca about the relationship between the Portuguese coach and the players in the dressing room.

“The real José Mourinho has nothing to do with what most people think of him,” Cucurella said. According to him, the coach is close to the players, enjoys constant communication and often jokes in the dressing room.

The Spanish defender stressed that the good rapport between Mourinho and the players does not change his role as head coach. The footballers continue to treat him with the utmost respect and strictly follow his tactical instructions.

Mourinho returned to the helm of Real Madrid in June 2026. This is his second spell at the club after his stint between 2010 and 2013.

Cucurella also joined Real in June after moving from Chelsea. His contract with the Spanish club runs until the summer of 2032. Mourinho showed from the very beginning of the season that he was counting on him. At a press conference in August, the coach announced that Cucurella would start in a match from the third round of La Liga.

After 12 rounds in the Spanish league, Real Madrid sit second in the standings. The team are three points behind leaders Barcelona.

Cucurella has also described Mourinho as someone who constantly keeps the team in good spirits. In an interview in September, the defender said that the Portuguese had surprised him with how close he was and that he hoped the two would enjoy a successful spell at Real Madrid.