Wayne Rooney reveals how he changed his life

Wayne Rooney has revealed how he has changed his lifestyle over the past few months. The former Manchester United and England striker said that he has not drunk alcohol for six months, has lost weight and has started training regularly again.

Rooney links the change not only to his appearance but also to his mental state. “I haven’t had a drink for six months and my wife Coleen is really happy,” he said. According to him, their marriage has improved and they both feel better.

The former footballer added that his wife had noticed the change in his appearance. He also highlighted the effect on his mood: “I think I’m genuinely in a great, happy place at the moment.”

Rooney said that giving up alcohol had also had a positive impact on his eating habits. He claims that he is currently eating more healthily than ever and is building a regular training routine again.

“It’s all connected,” the former striker explained, pointing out that even losing a small amount of weight affects his skin and overall condition. In his view, sobriety also has a positive effect on his health.