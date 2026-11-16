Albert Popov Opens the Season in the Top 10

Albert Popov finished tenth in the World Cup slalom in Levi and recorded his best result in a season-opening slalom. The Bulgarian skier finished with an overall time of 1:49.55, 1.51 seconds behind winner Lucas Pinheiro Braathen.

This is the first time Popov has started the season with a top-10 finish. On the Finnish course, he had previously finished 18th in 2024, as well as 20th and 23rd in other starts.

The Bulgarian was 18th after the first run but moved up eight places in the second. He posted the fifth-fastest time in it and was the fastest in the only steeper section of the course.

“I am very pleased with my performance. Keep your fingers crossed for Gurgl,” Albert Popov said after the finish.

Lucas Pinheiro Braathen won the race with a time of 1:48.04. Clément Noël finished second, 56 hundredths behind, while Loïc Meillard took third place, 73 hundredths back.

Pinheiro Braathen, who represents Brazil, repeated his success from last year and became the first racer to win the men's slalom in Levi twice. This is his second victory since the start of the season.

The other Bulgarian representative, Kalin Zlatkov, failed to qualify for the second run. He finished 1.55 seconds behind 30th place.

The next men's World Cup slalom will take place in Gurgl on November 22.