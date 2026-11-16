Bulgaria visit Estonia after heavy defeat to Iceland

Bulgaria visit Estonia in their final Group C4 match in the Nations League. The game will be played at Lilleküla Stadium in Tallinn and will kick off at 19:00 Bulgarian time.

The national team will be looking to respond after their heavy 0-5 defeat to Iceland in the previous round. The loss ended the positive impressions from the 2-0 win over Luxembourg and left Bulgaria third in the group with 4 points. The team will remain in League C, while the top two positions are already out of reach.

Iceland lead the group with 11 points, while Estonia have 9. If they beat Bulgaria and Iceland lose to Luxembourg, the Estonians will finish top and earn direct promotion to League B. In all other scenarios, Iceland will retain first place, while Estonia will remain in contention for a promotion playoff.

The first match between Bulgaria and Estonia ended 0-0. Historically, the Bulgarian team have also never lost to this opponent, recording one win and two draws in three meetings. The statistics, however, will not help the national team avoid the pressure following the five goals conceded against Iceland.

The match in Tallinn will be Atanas Ribarski’s last as Bulgaria’s interim coach. Before the game, he said he expected a well-organised opponent.

“I expect an opponent who knows how to defend well, concede few goals, but also knows how to create scoring opportunities and pack the opposition penalty area,” Ribarski said.

He said that the Bulgarian team must improve their defensive performance and work consistently on integrating new players. “Our national team is certainly not in the state it should be in,” the interim coach said.

The match will be officiated by a Serbian refereeing team. The referee will be Nenad Minakovic, assisted by Nikola Borovic and Bosko Bozovic. Novak Simovic will be the fourth official. The video assistant referee system will be operated by Momcilo Markovic and Pavle Tomic.