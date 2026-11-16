The Nikolov brothers let the Super Cup slip away after a comeback from 0:2

Bulgarian internationals Aleksandar and Simeon Nikolov were left without their first trophy together with Cucine Lube. The Civitanova-based team allowed a comeback from 2:0 to 2:3 against Sir Susa Scai Perugia in the Italian Super Cup final, played at the PalaRaschi hall in Parma.

Lube won the first two sets 25:21 and 25:22, and took a 19:15 lead in the third. Perugia, however, gradually began to reduce the deficit, with Kamil Semeniuk’s serves putting the opponents’ reception under pressure. The Italian champions took the set 25:22 and revived the intrigue in the final.

Perugia continued its comeback in the fourth set, winning it 25:22 once again. In the decisive fifth set, the team took a 3:0 lead, but Lube came back into the match. A service ace by Simeon Nikolov tied the score at 5:5.

At the end, the two teams exchanged points, but Perugia was more effective in the final rallies and closed out the tiebreak 15:13. The final lasted 142 minutes and was played in front of around 4,300 spectators.

Aleksandar Nikolov was the match’s top-scoring volleyball player with 28 points. The Bulgarian scored five aces and one block. His younger brother Simeon finished with four points, two of them from blocks and one directly from a serve.

For Lube, Mattia Bottolo added 16 points, while Eric Loeppky scored 15. For the winners, Ferre Reggers and Kamil Semeniuk finished with 16 points each, Giovanni Sanguinetti recorded 14, and Oleh Plotnytskyi scored 13.

Perugia retained the trophy and won it for the eighth time in its history, marking its fifth consecutive success in the tournament. Lube have been without the Super Cup since 2014.