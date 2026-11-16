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Nine NBA games, including one overtime thriller

Nine NBA games, including one overtime thriller

Boston recorded the biggest win of the night, while New York defeated Toronto after overtime

Nov 16, 2026 09:27 69

Nine NBA games, including one overtime thriller - 1
Pavel Kovachev Pavel Kovachev Author at Fakti.bg

Nine regular-season NBA games were played overnight. The most convincing victory went to the Boston Celtics, who routed the Dallas Mavericks 131-94.

The Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Phoenix Suns 131-123. The Philadelphia 76ers beat the Indiana Pacers 131-124, while the Los Angeles Clippers overcame the Charlotte Hornets 113-105.

The San Antonio Spurs won away at the Utah Jazz 110-102. In another Western Conference game, the Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the Sacramento Kings 125-103.

The New York Knicks edged the Toronto Raptors 112-108 after overtime. It was the only one of the nine games that did not finish in regulation time.

The Houston Rockets recorded the highest-scoring victory of the night, defeating the Washington Wizards 147-119. The game ended with a total of 266 points scored.

The Atlanta Hawks rounded off the schedule with a 113-106 win over the Milwaukee Bucks. Thus, the nine games produced eight victories in regulation and one overtime game.