Nine NBA games, including one overtime thriller

Nine regular-season NBA games were played overnight. The most convincing victory went to the Boston Celtics, who routed the Dallas Mavericks 131-94.

The Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Phoenix Suns 131-123. The Philadelphia 76ers beat the Indiana Pacers 131-124, while the Los Angeles Clippers overcame the Charlotte Hornets 113-105.

The San Antonio Spurs won away at the Utah Jazz 110-102. In another Western Conference game, the Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the Sacramento Kings 125-103.

The New York Knicks edged the Toronto Raptors 112-108 after overtime. It was the only one of the nine games that did not finish in regulation time.

The Houston Rockets recorded the highest-scoring victory of the night, defeating the Washington Wizards 147-119. The game ended with a total of 266 points scored.

The Atlanta Hawks rounded off the schedule with a 113-106 win over the Milwaukee Bucks. Thus, the nine games produced eight victories in regulation and one overtime game.