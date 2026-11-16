Diego Martínez is the favourite to become Bulgaria’s head coach

Diego Martínez is the candidate with the greatest chance of taking charge of Bulgaria’s national team. The Spanish coach has already emerged as the frontrunner in the discussions over the position, but his appointment has still not been officially confirmed. The leadership of the Bulgarian Football Union continues negotiations with three other candidates as well.

Martínez, 45, most recently managed Las Palmas. His coaching career also includes Olympiacos, Espanyol, Granada, Osasuna and Sevilla Atlético. Talks over a new head coach are taking place against the backdrop of the search for a specialist to take charge of the senior national team after the current interim coach’s spell comes to an end.

The most significant stage of Martínez’s career is associated with Granada. He took over the team in 2018, when it was playing in the second tier of Spanish football. By the end of that same season, Granada had won promotion to the top flight, while Martínez became the youngest coach in La Liga.

In their debut season in Spain’s top flight, Granada finished high enough to earn the right to compete in the Europa League. The team reached the quarter-finals of the tournament, where they were eliminated by Manchester United. Spanish newspaper „Marca“ recognised Martínez for his achievements with the club.

In 2021, the coach left Granada after taking charge of the team in 146 matches.

After his time at Granada, Martínez spent around a year in England. There, he gained experience and observed the work of Pep Guardiola, Rafael Benítez and Frank Lampard.

In 2022, the Spaniard took over Espanyol, but was dismissed in April after four consecutive defeats. His next appointment was at Greek club Olympiacos. His spell there ended in December after 22 matches in charge of the team.

At present, Martínez is the leading favourite to become the national team head coach, but the Bulgarian Football Union has not announced a final decision. The other three candidacies are still being considered.