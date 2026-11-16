Here’s how much Andreeva earned after her triumph at the WTA Finals

Mirra Andreeva won the WTA Finals in Indian Wells after defeating Elina Svitolina 7:5, 6:3 in the final. The match lasted 1 hour and 48 minutes.

The 19-year-old Russian completed the tournament without dropping a set and won all five of her matches against top-10 opponents. She thus became the youngest champion in the event since Maria Sharapova in 2004.

For winning the title, Andreeva received $3.37 million. The prize also included a special purple Mercedes-AMG SL 55 4MATIC+. The Russian still does not have a driver’s license.

Andreeva ended the year with 55 wins on the WTA Tour and four titles. In addition to the WTA Finals, she triumphed in Adelaide, Linz and at the „French Open“.

Her success in Indian Wells lifted her to second place in the WTA rankings. In season prize money, Andreeva is fifth with $6.78 million. Elena Rybakina leads with $11.1 million, followed by Aryna Sabalenka with $8.12 million and Linda Noskova with $7.02 million.

In the final, Andreeva broke Svitolina’s serve six times. The Ukrainian converted three of her 12 break-point opportunities but was unable to maintain the pace at the decisive moments.

Svitolina reached the final after victories over Karolina Muchova, Aryna Sabalenka and Linda Noskova. She returned to the WTA Finals for the first time since 2019 and ended the season with titles in Auckland and Rome.„It was a very physical match“, Svitolina said after the final.

For the Ukrainian, this was the third final of her career at the WTA Finals. She remains with the title from 2018 and runner-up finishes in 2019 and 2026.

With the conclusion of the event, the women’s professional tennis season also came to an end. The next WTA season will begin in 2027.