Arsenal preparing move for Norwegian winger

Arsenal are considering a move for Norwegian winger Antonio Nusa from RB Leipzig during the winter transfer window. The London club has already made contact with people close to the 21-year-old footballer, reports “24 Chasa”, citing TEAMtalk.

Arsenal representatives have watched Nusa in the German team’s last three matches. According to the report, the footballer is positive about the possibility of continuing his career in London, but so far there is no information about an agreement being reached either between the clubs or with the player.

Any potential negotiations will not be easy. Nusa’s contract with RB Leipzig does not include a release clause, meaning the German club will play a decisive role in setting the terms of any potential sale.

Leipzig are expected to demand around €80 million for the Norwegian winger. At such a price, Arsenal will have to consider whether to make a significant investment as early as January. Bayern are also interested in Nusa.

Nusa has made 15 appearances in all competitions this season. He has scored six goals and provided eight assists in those matches, making him one of RB Leipzig’s most productive players.

The potential transfer will depend on Arsenal’s willingness to meet the German club’s financial demands and on how negotiations develop during the winter window.