Neymar denies kissing Vinicius’ ex-girlfriend

Neymar denied kissing Virginia Fonseca, the former girlfriend of Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior. The Santos forward reacted to social media posts claiming that the two had been close at a private poker party.

“This time they crossed the line,” Neymar wrote on Facebook. He rejected the reports of a relationship with another person and said that the attention surrounding the case was focused more on the buzz around the famous names than on reality. At the end of his message, the footballer asked to be left to play poker in peace.

Earlier, Metropoles reported that Neymar and Virginia Fonseca had kissed at a private poker party held before the Brazilian Grand Prix in Formula 1.

Neymar’s statement is his first public reaction to the claim. He did not provide any further details about the party, but categorically denied that there had been an intimate moment between him and Fonseca.