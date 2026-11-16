Levski monitoring young talent from Vihren

Levski are monitoring Vihren Sandanski’s 20-year-old left winger Daniel Manolev. The footballer has attracted the attention of the “Blues” with his performances in the Second League and his displays for Bulgaria’s under-19 national team.

Manolev has made 13 appearances for Vihren this season, scoring 4 goals and providing 1 assist. His latest goal came for Bulgaria U19 in the 1:1 draw with Latvia in a Euro 2027 qualifier. The winger scored in the 87th minute and helped the team avoid defeat. According to “Match Telegraph”,, Levski have already held talks with Vihren over a potential move for Manolev. No deal was reached after the then head coach of the Sandanski side, Borislav Kyosev, refused to release the footballer.

Manolev is a right-footed left winger, a profile that could give coach Julio Velazquez an additional option in attack. The interest in him is also linked to Levski’s need to have more young Bulgarian footballers available because of the regulations in the First League.

Next season, the age requirement for the young Bulgarian footballer who must start as a member of the starting lineup will be lowered to 21. It was precisely because of this rule that Levski brought Adrian Raychev back from Pisa in the summer.

Raychev, however, has received limited playing time. He has played 19 minutes for Levski since the start of the season and scored one goal in the 6:0 victory over Spartak Varna. The signing of Manolev would give the coaching staff another option for the position, especially in the absence of the injured Asen Mitkov.

Manolev is not the first Vihren player in whom Levski have shown interest. Last year, the Sofia-based club also monitored Brazilian Leo Pimenta, but did not make an official offer for him. CSKA and Botev Vratsa made contact with the footballer, while the Vratsa club’s loan proposal did not result in a transfer.

At this stage, the interest in Manolev does not mean that an agreement has been reached. A potential move to Levski will depend on the talks between the two clubs and the decision of the sporting and technical management.