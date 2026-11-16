Thierry Henry preparing special boots for women’s football

When female footballers take to the pitch in boots originally designed for men, the problem is not just the size. According to Thierry Henry, the entire industry needs to pay greater attention to the needs of women’s football. The Arsenal legend is involved in developing new boots designed specifically for women.

The project is part of Swiss sports company On’s move into football. Henry serves as the company’s director of football and is working alongside Swiss footballer Sydney Schertenleib, who plays for Barcelona.

“There are female footballers who play in men’s boots, and that is not normal,” Henry says.

Schertenleib has been involved in the process to provide the perspective of a professional athlete. The idea is for the new model to be tailored to women’s actual requirements, rather than simply being an adapted version of an existing men’s boot.

“We want to work closely with Sydney to prepare the right boots for her and for women as a whole,” Henry says. According to him, the development of women’s football is not limited to greater investment, audiences and television interest. It also includes equipment created with the needs of the athletes themselves in mind.

On plans to use LightSpray technology, which is used to produce a lightweight, seamless upper for the boot. The company is already developing its first generation of football products, with Kylian Mbappé also involved in the project.

According to Goal, the new women’s football boots should help On stand out in a market where a large proportion of models continue to be developed based on men’s lasts. The 2027 Women’s World Cup in Brazil is expected to be an important moment for the launch of the new line.

Thierry Henry is a world champion with France from 1998, a European champion from 2000 and the top scorer in Arsenal’s history. After ending his playing career, he worked as a coach, analyst and consultant, and is now also applying his experience to the development of sports equipment.