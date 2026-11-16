Klopp: Infantino has made FIFA worse than it was under Blatter

Jürgen Klopp called for a change at the helm of FIFA and said that Gianni Infantino's leadership was worse than that of his predecessor, Sepp Blatter. The German coach made the criticism at a press conference in Berlin ahead of Germany's match against the Netherlands in the Nations League.

“I didn't think things could get worse after Sepp Blatter, but someone managed to do it,” Klopp said. According to him, there is broad agreement that a change at FIFA would be a sensible step.

Klopp added that Infantino's possible departure could give another candidate the opportunity to improve the organisation's work. He stressed that world football's governing body should be led by someone who puts the future of football above personal financial interests.

“There are people who care about the future of football and have no financial interest connected to it. If one of them became president, that would be beneficial,” Klopp said.

Infantino took over as FIFA president in 2016, after Blatter stepped down in 2015 amid a corruption scandal. According to reports, Infantino is expected to seek another term in the elections in March 2027.

The current FIFA president has also faced criticism over plans to attract private investors to a new commercial structure that would manage rights related to the organisation's tournaments, including the World Cup. The idea triggered a public backlash after an attempt to attract investors failed to materialise over the summer.

Klopp's comments put additional pressure on Infantino at a time when he is preparing to run for another term at the helm of FIFA. The German coach did not name a specific successor, but insisted that the next leadership should be more closely connected to the interests of football rather than the business decisions surrounding it.