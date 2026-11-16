Mercedes puts George Russell first

Mercedes may focus its main efforts on George Russell in the final three races of the Formula 1 season to help the British driver finish second in the standings. Team principal Toto Wolff said this after the team secured the drivers’ and constructors’ titles.

Russell is third with 262 points, 17 behind Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, who is second with 279 points. Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton is immediately behind the Mercedes driver with 261 points.

“I haven’t thought much about the drivers’ standings, but we certainly hope he can get the maximum and finish second. It’s not out of the question that we could put all our efforts into this,” Wolff said, as quoted by Sky Sports.

The races in Las Vegas, Qatar and Abu Dhabi remain before the end of the championship. The next race is in Las Vegas on November 21, while the season concludes with the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on December 6.

The Briton began the year as one of the leading title favourites, but his performance was affected by a series of mechanical and other problems. After his victory in Azerbaijan in September, Russell was unable to maintain his place at the front of the standings and is now more than 100 points behind his teammate Kimi Antonelli.

Antonelli won the world title, while Mercedes also secured the constructors’ championship. This leaves the team’s main goal as placing two of its drivers in the top two positions in the final standings.

Wolff expects 28-year-old Russell to overcome his difficulties as early as next season.

“He will shake it off, I have no doubt about that. Every good athlete has gone through difficult periods. This has always been part of development,” the Mercedes team principal also said.

Russell will have to score more points than Verstappen in the remaining three races, while also defending his narrow lead over Hamilton.