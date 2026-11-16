Haas keeps Rafael Câmara for the Las Vegas Grand Prix

Rafael Câmara will retain his seat at Haas for the Las Vegas Grand Prix in Formula 1. The Brazilian will continue to replace Esteban Ocon, while Ryo Hirakawa will get the chance to drive Oliver Bearman’s car in the first free practice session.

Hirakawa was unavailable for the previous round in Brazil because of his commitments in the World Endurance Championship. This opened up a seat for Câmara, who was originally scheduled to begin his full Formula 1 programme in 2027.

On his debut, Câmara showed good pace in the opening practice sessions at the “Interlagos” circuit. However, conditions became more difficult after the rain arrived, making things even more challenging for the young driver.

The Brazilian managed to reach the second segment of qualifying, but ended his session after hitting the barriers at Turn 12. His performance in Brazil was part of the driver’s busy schedule, as he prepares for his first full season in Formula 1 while also competing in Formula 2.

After the race in Las Vegas, Haas will likely return Hirakawa to the race seat for the final two rounds of the season in Qatar and Abu Dhabi. The reason is that Câmara will return to Formula 2 to complete his battle for the championship title against Bulgarian driver Nikola Tsolov.

Thus, the Las Vegas Grand Prix looks set to be another opportunity for Câmara to gain experience in the Haas car ahead of his first full season in Formula 1. For Hirakawa, the race weekend will begin with an appearance in the first free practice session in place of Bearman.