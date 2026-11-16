Romelu Lukaku retires from Belgium national team

Romelu Lukaku has announced the end of his career with the Belgium national team. The 33-year-old striker announced his decision on social media.

Lukaku ends his time with the “Red Devils” as the team’s all-time leading scorer. He has made 135 appearances and scored 94 goals for Belgium, placing him first on the national team’s all-time scoring list.

The striker made his Belgium debut on 3 March 2010 in a friendly against Croatia, which Belgium lost 0-1. Since then, he has become a key figure for the national team and has taken part in four World Cups – in 2014, 2022 and 2026, as well as the 2018 tournament.

Lukaku’s most significant achievement with Belgium is the bronze medal at the 2018 World Cup. He has also featured in three European Championships.

Lukaku’s last appearance in the national shirt came on 5 October in the Nations League match against France. Belgium lost 1-4.

On 15 November, the striker remained an unused substitute in Belgium’s 4-1 victory over Italy. Thus, the match against France remains his final game for the national team.

With Lukaku’s retirement, Belgium loses the most prolific footballer in its history. The striker ends his international career more than 16 years after his debut, with 94 goals in 135 appearances.