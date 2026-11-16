Bayern negotiating for goalkeeper who conceded 9 goals against Como

Bayern have begun work on signing 21-year-old French goalkeeper Robin Risser from Lens. According to Sky Sport, preliminary talks have already been held between the two clubs, and the German champions’ plan is to agree the deal during the winter transfer window. Risser could remain at Lens on loan until the end of the season.

The interest in the young goalkeeper comes against the backdrop of a mixed season for him. Risser has made 15 appearances for Lens, conceding 31 goals. His toughest match came on November 4 in the Champions League, when Lens lost 1:9 to Como. Risser started the game and conceded nine goals.

Despite this result, the Frenchman has a significant accolade to his name. He was named the best goalkeeper in France for the 2025/26 season. Risser has also received three call-ups to the France national team, but has yet to make his debut for the senior side.

Bayern’s current first-choice goalkeeper is 40-year-old Manuel Neuer. The German veteran’s contract with the club runs until the summer of 2027. Signing Risser would give the Munich club the opportunity to develop a young challenger or future successor to Neuer, while also allowing the Frenchman to gain more playing time at Lens.