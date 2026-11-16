BFU sanctions six footballers after the 16th round

The Disciplinary Commission of the Bulgarian Football Union sanctioned six footballers after the matches from the 16th round of the Second League. The sanctions include a total of seven matches of suspension from playing and fines amounting to 950 euros.

Nikolay Vasilev Plyakov and Nikolay Genadiev Ganchev of Marek Dupnitsa have been suspended for one match each. Plyakov must pay a fine of 55 euros, while Ganchev – 75 euros.

Miroslav Petkov Georgiev of Hebar Pazardzhik has been suspended for two matches and fined 220 euros. Stefan Yanev Statev of Nesebar, Stilyan Dobrinov Rusenov of Beroe Stara Zagora and Mario Valentinov Ivov of Vihren Sandanski will each miss one match. Their fines are 75, 200 and 325 euros, respectively.

In addition to those sanctioned with suspensions from playing, 36 players received warnings after the matches from the round.