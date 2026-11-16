Lokomotiv Plovdiv in talks with potential new owners

Lokomotiv Plovdiv is holding talks with potential new owners of the club. The negotiations are at an early stage, and the management has not disclosed who they are with.

“At present, serious talks are being held with potential new owners of PFC Lokomotiv Plovdiv,” the club said in a statement. Lokomotiv noted that the talks are being approached with caution because of the significance of the decisions for the club’s future and sustainable development.

The club will inform its supporters once there is concrete progress and developments. Until then, the management is calling on the “black-and-white” community to continue supporting the team.

Lokomotiv Plovdiv pointed to four active initiatives through which fans can support the club: purchasing a season ticket, taking part in the auctions organized by the Lokomotiv Plovdiv Fan Club, purchasing a donation ticket through Eventim, and making a direct bank donation.

The recipient of the bank transfers is Magic of Plovdiv Association, and the account is held with International Asset Bank in euros.

IBAN: BG44 IABG 7095 1401 3466 01

BG44 IABG 7095 1401 3466 01 BIC: IABGBGSF

IABGBGSF Purpose: Donation for the PFC Lokomotiv Plovdiv first team

The club thanked everyone supporting Lokomotiv and stated that it would share new information through its official channels.