Rick Macci: Andreeva is now the queen of the court

Mirra Andreeva won the WTA Finals at her first attempt, and her performance also impressed former Venus and Serena Williams coach Rick Macci. The 19-year-old Russian defeated Elina Svitolina 7:5, 6:3 in the final in Indian Wells and completed the tournament without dropping a set.

Following her success, Andreeva climbed to second place in the world rankings. She won all five of her matches against top-10 opponents, defeating Aryna Sabalenka, Jessica Pegula and Ukrainian Svitolina on her way to the title.

Macci analyzed the change in the Russian’s behavior in a social media post. According to him, she now controls her reactions better and does not allow individual points to determine the course of the match.

“The Russian bunny has changed her approach. She no longer displays so many negative emotions and uses the turnaround technique as a secret potion,” Macci wrote.

The coach also used the expression “don’t forget in order to forget,” describing Andreeva’s ability to leave mistakes and missed opportunities behind her. In his words, she “never gives up,” and that is precisely one of the most significant changes in her game.

Macci described Andreeva as “the new queen of the court” and highlighted her technical completeness. He pointed out that she knows how to handle the ball, change the direction of her shots, attack powerfully and play confidently from the baseline.

The American specialist paid particular attention to the Russian’s serve and biomechanics. In his analysis, he cited a serve speed of around 120 miles per hour, or approximately 193 kilometers per hour, as well as the ease with which she moves around the court.

“A year ago, I already said that she would be the future No. 1, because she possesses all the components for a complete game and incredible ease of movement,” Macci wrote.

His prediction comes after a season in which Andreeva won her first Grand Slam title at Roland Garros, and then added the biggest trophy of her career to date. The WTA Finals in Indian Wells were won by the Russian without dropping a set, an achievement previously recorded in the modern format by Serena Williams and Iga Świątek.