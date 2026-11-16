Barcelona optimistically awaits Pau Cubarsí’s medical examination results

Barcelona is awaiting the results of Pau Cubarsí’s medical examinations, but the initial mood at the club is optimistic. The defender was substituted at half-time in Spain’s 2–3 defeat to England in the final, sixth round of the Nations League group stage.

Cubarsí felt pain in the hip area and did not continue after the break. Dean Huijsen came on in his place. The Spanish defender started the match, which was played on 15 November.

“Cubarsí had a muscular problem,” Spain coach Luis de la Fuente said after the match.

The coach added that the player’s complaints did not appear serious, but a final assessment would be made after the medical tests. Mundo Deportivo reported that the problem did not initially raise major concerns, but examinations are necessary to rule out a more serious injury.

Cubarsí is due to undergo tests in Barcelona after returning from the national team camp. The results will show whether this is a short-term complaint or a muscle injury that could sideline him.

There is currently no official final medical diagnosis. Therefore, the defender’s participation in Barcelona’s next matches remains in doubt until the examination results are published.

The defeat to England brought Spain’s group-stage campaign to an end. The hosts fell 0–3 behind, and the late goals by Mikel Oyarzabal and Nico Williams were not enough to complete the comeback.