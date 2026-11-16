Vinicius points to reasons for dip in form

Vinicius Junior pointed to having trained less after the World Cup and the pressure surrounding his future as possible reasons for his weaker start to the season with Real Madrid. The Brazilian winger spoke at a press conference in Singapore on Monday.

“In the end, I trained less compared to previous years,” Vinicius said. He explained that Brazil had been eliminated earlier than expected, and that he had therefore used his break to have fun, rest and spend more time with his family.

“That probably affected the start of my season,” the footballer added. According to him, the impact of the World Cup on Brazilian players is significant, while his preparations after the tournament had not been at the required level.

Vinicius also identified the months-long talks over a new contract with Real Madrid as an additional factor. Before the agreement, the Brazilian was in the final year of his previous contract, while reports emerged of interest from several clubs, including Arsenal.

In August, Vinicius signed a new agreement that ties him to Real Madrid until 2032. He admitted, however, that the situation surrounding the contract renewal and interest from other teams had left him feeling overwhelmed.

“The season is very long,” the 26-year-old footballer said, adding that he was moving in the right direction. Vinicius also stressed that so far he had managed to reach his best form at the decisive moments of the campaign.

Vinicius’ performances have attracted criticism in the Spanish media, particularly against the backdrop of the strong start made by new signing Yan Diomande. The winger began the season convincingly and was given opportunities on the left flank, the Brazilian’s preferred position.

Vinicius did not give a specific timeframe for returning to his best form, but made it clear that he expected gradual improvement as the season progressed. His new contract with Real Madrid has for now put an end to speculation about a transfer, but competition for a place in the team remains.