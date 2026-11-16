Bayern to be without Alphonso Davies for several weeks

Bayern Munich will be without their left-back Alphonso Davies for at least several weeks. The Canadian international suffered a tear to the hamstring in his left leg during Canada’s 3–2 victory over Guatemala.

The German champions confirmed the 26-year-old’s condition in a brief statement: “Alphonso Davies has a minor muscle tear and will be sidelined.” No exact recovery timeframe was given, but his absence will last at least several weeks.

The injury comes at a time when Davies had once again started for the Canadian national team. The match against Guatemala was his first start for the country in nearly two years.

In recent years, the defender’s career has been affected by a series of injuries. At the World Cup, which Canada co-hosted, he made just one appearance, and that was as a substitute.

Davies’ absence adds to Bayern’s injury problems. The German club are currently also without goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, Jamal Musiala, Luis Díaz, Ismaïla Sarr and Serge Gnabry.

Davies will miss Bayern’s next matches, with his return depending on his recovery from the muscle injury. Meanwhile, Canada must continue their involvement in the matches against Guatemala in the quarter-finals of the CONCACAF Nations League.