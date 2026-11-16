Marto Boychev removed from Bulgaria U19 camp

Marto Boychev has been removed from the Bulgaria under-19 national team camp. The CSKA 1948 footballer, who is on loan at Rilski Sportist, has left the team’s hotel in Sliven, Gong.bg reported.

According to the report, the reasons were violations of the internal rules and discipline, as well as failure to follow tactical instructions. Boychev was substituted in the 34th minute of the match against Latvia, which ended 1–1 in Stara Zagora.

The Samokov-based club responded to the information and rejected the claim that Boychev had displayed similar behavior during his time with the team. Rilski Sportist clarified that its position is based on its daily work with the player.

“We categorically reject the suggestion that Marto Boychev demonstrates undisciplined behavior,” the club stated.

Rilski Sportist emphasized that it respects the national team and the coaching staff’s right to make independent sporting and technical decisions. However, the club insists that the situation in the national team should not automatically be transferred as a characterization of the footballer’s behavior at club level.

Bulgaria U19 drew 1–1 with Latvia in their second match of the qualifying round for Euro 2027. Latvia took the lead in the sixth minute through Artjoms Butriks, while Daniel Manolev equalized in the 86th minute.

Following the draw, Bulgaria have four points and remain top of the group, ahead of Latvia on goal difference. In their opening match, the team thrashed Gibraltar 6–0.

The team’s final match in the tournament is against Moldova. The game is scheduled for November 17 at 14:30 at the Beroe Stadium in Stara Zagora. Only the group winner advances to the third qualifying round.