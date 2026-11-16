“Nationals ’94” donated medical equipment to Tokuda Hospital

The “Nationals ’94” Foundation donated equipment to Tokuda Hospital, providing its intensive care unit with a high-end monitoring device for intensive observation. According to information about the event, this is the first piece of equipment of its kind in Bulgaria.

The monitor was purchased with funds raised at a charity golf tournament held in the spring. The choice of medical facility was connected with the treatment of Borislav Mihaylov, whose life doctors at Tokuda Hospital fought to save for four months.

The donation is dedicated to the battle for Borislav Mihaylov

“This was our obligation to the clinic itself,” Hristo Stoichkov said during the event. He stressed that the decision was prompted by the round-the-clock work of the team that cared for the legendary goalkeeper.

Stoichkov also linked the gesture to Borislav Mihaylov’s character, saying that he had always accepted challenges with a “yes” and led his teammates forward.

Krasimir Balakov said the aim of the donation was for the equipment to help other patients. “With the purchase of this equipment, we also want to give hope for better results,” he said.

Nikolay Mihaylov: God willing, it will save more lives

Borislav Mihaylov’s son – Nikolay Mihaylov – also spoke about the significance of the donation. He described his impression of the doctors’ work and the conditions in which they fight for the lives of critically ill patients.

“It will certainly help other people, and God willing, it will save many more human lives,” Nikolay Mihaylov said.

The funds for the monitor were raised through the charity initiative of the “Nationals ’94” Foundation. The donation is the latest in a series of initiatives by the foundation aimed at supporting medical care.