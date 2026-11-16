Nike to replace Adidas as UEFA’s match ball supplier

Nike will replace Adidas as the official match ball supplier for UEFA’s men’s club competitions from the 2027/28 season. The contract is for four seasons and will remain in force until 2031, UC3 – the joint venture between UEFA and European Football Clubs – announced.

The agreement covers the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League, as well as the UEFA Super Cup, UEFA Youth League and UEFA Futsal Champions League. For the first time, the three men’s club competitions – the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League – will use balls from the same official supplier.

The process began in March 2026 and was conducted by UC3 with the assistance of Relevent Football Partners, the agency that manages the commercial rights to UEFA’s men’s club competitions.

The change brings an end to the partnership between Adidas and the Champions League, which began in 2001. The German company will remain the supplier until the end of the 2026/27 season. In the Europa League and Conference League, Nike will succeed Kipsta – Decathlon’s brand, which supplies the balls for the current cycle.

Nike previously held a contract for the Champions League between 1997 and 2001. The American company is thus returning as the ball supplier for Europe’s most prestigious club competition after more than two decades.

The Athletic reported that the value of the contract is around $45 million per year. The figure has not been officially announced by UC3.

“It is an honor for us to return to the UEFA Champions League – one of the biggest stages in football – and to provide Nike balls for all of UEFA’s men’s club competitions,” Nike Football Vice President and General Manager Camilo Andrade said, as quoted by Reuters.

He described the contract as a “long-term commitment” by the company and noted that the ball is the common element for every footballer and every competition.

The first official Nike balls for the new cycle will be used from the start of the 2027/28 season. Until the end of the 2026/27 season, Adidas will continue to supply the balls for the Champions League, while Kipsta will do so for the Europa League and Conference League.