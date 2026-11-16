Lokomotiv Sofia boss: We are in an abyss, not just a slump

Lokomotiv Sofia are in an “abyss”, not just a “slump”. This is how club owner Veselin Stoyanov described the difficult situation surrounding the team, who are bottom of the standings and were left without a head coach following their split with Lyuboslav Penev.

“Even in our worst dreams did we imagine that Lokomotiv could be bottom of the table. For me, this is, to put it mildly, a disgrace,” Stoyanov said in an interview with Darik Radio and Dsport. He added that responsibility for overcoming the crisis lies with the club and that everything possible is being done to bring about change.

According to the owner, Lokomotiv have players with good individual qualities, but have failed to build a strong enough team. The squad includes both young and experienced players, but the combination of the two has not produced the expected result.

“Perhaps the chemistry between Lyubo Penev and the players did not work out. We have very good players individually, but not as a team and collective. It did not work out well,” Stoyanov said. He admitted that he was “ashamed” to talk about the team’s position in the standings.

Stoyanov revealed that Dimitar Vasev was the first coach he approached after Lyuboslav Penev decided to step down. Vasev, however, turned down the offer to take charge of the team.

“Immediately after Lyubo Penev informed me that he was stepping down as head coach, my first call was to Dimitar Vasev, but I received a refusal,” the owner said.

Lokomotiv Sofia’s next test is an away match against Levski. Stoyanov called for unity between the club, the players and the supporters and said that Lokomotiv must be placed above personal interests.

“We are one and must always stand together. We stand behind Lokomotiv, and Lokomotiv is above everyone,” he said.