Carlos Alcaraz opened with a convincing victory at the ATP Finals

Carlos Alcaraz opened his campaign at the ATP Finals in Turin with a convincing victory. Last year’s finalist defeated American debutant Frances Tiafoe 6:2, 6:2 in 69 minutes in the opening match of the Ivan Lendl Group.

The 23-year-old Spaniard took control of the match from the very beginning and won the first four games. Tiafoe managed to reduce the deficit, but Alcaraz held on to his advantage and closed out the first set 6:2.

In the second set, the Spaniard again broke serve in the third game to take a 3:1 lead. Tiafoe had three break-point opportunities at 3:2, but Alcaraz saved them all. Shortly afterwards, he broke again for 5:2 and finished the match on his own serve.

“The preparation for this match was very difficult. Every time we play each other, it’s tough, and I tried to be very focused from the beginning. I was very solid, played very well and in the way I have to play throughout the whole match,” Alcaraz said after the match.

The seven-time Grand Slam champion added that he was pleased with his performance in every point and every game. “The less time you spend on court, the better it is for your body, so I’m very happy that I won in two sets,” the Spaniard said.

In the other match from the Ivan Lendl Group, Daniil Medvedev and home representative Flavio Cobolli will meet this evening. The winner of that match will be Alcaraz’s next opponent in the group stage.

Alcaraz is competing at the ATP Finals for the fourth time, and in 2025 he reached the final, where he lost to Jannik Sinner, who is absent this year. Tiafoe, seeded No. 7, is making his debut at the tournament.

In the John McEnroe Group, world No. 1 Alexander Zverev leads the standings after defeating debutant Rafael Jódar 6:4, 6:4. Ben Shelton is second after beating Arthur Fils 6:2, 3:6, 6:3.