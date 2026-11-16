CSKA introduces a single profile for all platforms

CSKA is introducing a single digital profile for all of its online platforms. The project is being implemented in partnership with ultrafan and will connect the MyCSKA app, the fan shop, the club website and the ticketing system in one account.

This will allow supporters to use a single personal profile to access the club’s official digital services without maintaining separate registrations. CSKA says the change will save fans time and effort and make the platforms easier and more secure to use.

“One profile. One more connected CSKA. More opportunities for the Army men in MyCSKA powered by ultrafan,” the club announced.

The app brings club news, match information and live statistics together in one place. It also provides access to fan games, quizzes, a social network for the Army community, the fan shop, partner offers and various fan experiences.

According to CSKA, purchases made through the app support the club, while user activity earns UFP points. These are linked to opportunities to take part in special fan experiences.

CSKA is developing MyCSKA with the support of ultrafan, which is behind the creation of the app. The club describes the single profile as the next step in connecting all of its online platforms.

CSKA compares the approach with practices used by leading clubs such as Bayern Munich, Arsenal, Liverpool and Barcelona. The aim is for MyCSKA to become a comprehensive digital ecosystem covering the connection between fans and the team, shopping and attending matches.