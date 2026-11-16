UEFA Preparing Philippe Diallo as Infantino’s Rival for FIFA Presidency

French Football Federation president Philippe Diallo is emerging as UEFA’s candidate for the FIFA presidency. His nomination has not yet been officially confirmed, but the matter is expected to be considered by the European governing body’s Executive Committee, after which support from all 55 national associations will be sought.

A decision must be made within a short timeframe. The deadline for submitting nominations for the March elections expires on Wednesday. Diallo could thus become the main European rival to current FIFA president Gianni Infantino.

The French football official came to the fore after UEFA’s plans to attract a more prominent former footballer or coach failed to produce a concrete candidacy. Other names are also being discussed, but Diallo is being tipped as the favourite to receive the European governing body’s support.

In September, Diallo publicly criticised Infantino. “His initiatives during and after the World Cup seriously damaged the image and unity of the game. As a result, we believe that trust has been destroyed,” the president of the French Football Federation said.

The French Football Federation has already withdrawn its support for Infantino. This changed France’s position, as it had initially backed his bid for a new term.

It is unclear whether potential support for Diallo will bring an end to Kozo Tashima’s campaign. The honorary president of the Japan Football Association also intends to run against Infantino and is a member of the FIFA Council.

Tashima has influential supporters within UEFA, but the European governing body may decide that Diallo has a better chance of attracting votes outside Europe. Francophone countries in Africa are being cited among his potential supporters. The Confederation of African Football, however, has so far firmly backed Infantino.

The presence of more than one candidate opposing the current president could split the opposition. This is precisely what is causing concern at UEFA, as Infantino could present himself as a unifying figure after months of internal disputes.

CONCACAF has also not backed an alternative candidate, despite discontent with Infantino’s leadership in the region. Some federations are even discussing boycotting the election as a way of pressing for changes in the governance of world football.

The next key step is UEFA’s decision and the official submission of the documents before the deadline expires on Wednesday.