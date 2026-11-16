Bayern have targeted Lens goalkeeper Roben Risser

Bayern Munich have initiated initial contacts to sign Lens goalkeeper Roben Risser, Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio claims. According to the report, the German champions are considering signing the 21-year-old Frenchman during the January transfer window and then sending him out on loan until the end of the season.

The idea is for Risser to be signed before competition from the Premier League emerges. Di Marzio reports that Bayern want to advance the talks quickly, but at this stage there is no information about an agreement having been reached between the clubs or about a specific transfer fee.

Roben Risser was born on 2 December 2004 in Colmar. The 193-centimetre goalkeeper joined Lens from Strasbourg in July 2025 and attracted attention with his performances in his first season as a starter.

During the 2025/26 season, Risser was voted the best goalkeeper in Ligue 1 by the French footballers’ union. He kept 11 clean sheets and saved two penalties, while Lens finished the campaign with 35 goals conceded and the second-best defence in the league. The team also won the Coupe de France and the French Super Cup in 2026.

Risser was included in France’s squad for the 2026 World Cup but did not play. According to the official statistics of the French Football Federation, he has still not made an appearance for the senior national team.

Interest in Risser is linked to Bayern’s long-term plans for the goalkeeper position. Manuel Neuer and Sven Ulreich extended their contracts until 30 June 2027, while Jonas Urbig joined from Cologne in January 2025 on a contract running until 2029.

“We have a clear plan for the structure of the goalkeeping department and are implementing it step by step: Manuel Neuer, Sven Ulreich and Jonas Urbig form a team in which everyone has their own role,” Bayern sporting director Max Eberl said when the contract extensions were announced.

This means that a potential signing of Risser would not necessarily be linked to an immediate replacement for Neuer. The plan outlined by Di Marzio envisages the Frenchman initially remaining on loan while Bayern continue to develop Urbig and prepare their next first-choice goalkeeper.