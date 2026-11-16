Two Bronze Medals for Bulgaria at the “Golden Gong”

Bulgaria won two bronze medals at the 55th edition of the “Golden Gong” international boxing tournament in Skopje. Latin Ivanov finished third in the up to 55-kilogram category, while Stefan Varbin claimed bronze among boxers up to 85 kilograms.

The Bulgarian representatives were led by coach Mladen Stalev. Ivanov secured his medal after reaching the semifinals, where he lost to Ukraine’s Elmir Nabiev by technical knockout in the first round. In boxing tournaments, a semifinal defeat guarantees a bronze medal.

“A total of 89 male and female boxers from 20 countries are taking part in the tournament,” the Macedonian Information Agency reported.

The competition was held from November 13 to 15 at the Rasadnik Sports Hall in Skopje’s Kisela Voda municipality. It was organized by the Boxing Federation of North Macedonia, and the tournament brought together competitors from various European countries and representatives of strong boxing schools.

Ukraine’s Yurii Zakhariev won the main title at the 55th edition. He defeated Slovenia’s Luka Rebernjak by technical knockout in the second round in the final of the up to 75-kilogram category. Zakhariev was also named the tournament’s best boxer, while Ukraine topped the team standings.

For Ivanov and Varbin, the bronze medals mark another appearance at an international tournament in which Bulgarian boxing has won medals. The two finished the competition in Skopje among the medalists in their respective categories.