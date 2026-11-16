Cristian Chivu is Serie A’s Best Coach for 2025/26

Cristian Chivu won the “Panchina d’Oro” award for the best coach in Serie A during the 2025/2026 season. The award was presented at a ceremony in Coverciano, with the Romanian coach topping the rankings after a vote by his fellow managers. Chivu received 16 of the 43 votes, ahead of Cesc Fàbregas of Como with 12 and Gian Piero Gasperini of Roma with 9.

This is the first such recognition of Chivu’s coaching career. The award came after his first full season in charge of Inter, during which the team won the Serie A title and the Coppa Italia. Chivu took over the “Nerazzurri” in the summer of 2025, succeeding Simone Inzaghi.

“It is always special to receive an award voted for by your fellow professionals. I would like to thank the technical sector, the coaches, my club, the players and the staff. The footballers are the ones who turn our ideas into results,” Chivu said.

He also thanked his family for their support during the difficult moments. “They are always by my side when I win, but especially when I lose,” said the Inter coach.

Massimiliano Alvini of Frosinone received the award for the best coach in Serie B. He collected 26 of the 43 votes, finishing ahead of Giovanni Stroppa of Venezia with 10 votes and Alberto Aquilani of Catanzaro with 3.

In Serie C, the award went to Francesco Tomei of Ascoli, who received 41 votes. The awards were presented as part of the 35th edition of the “Panchina d’Oro” in Coverciano.