The Ministry of Youth and Sports’ Budget for 2027 Exceeds €100 Million

The budget of the Ministry of Youth and Sports for 2027 is reaching €107 million, representing an increase of nearly 20% compared with the previous year. This was announced by Minister of Youth and Sports Encho Keryazov at a briefing where he presented the budget for 2027.

Minister Keryazov thanked Prime Minister Rumen Radev and Minister of Finance Galab Donev for securing the increase in funding and stressed that a larger budget also means greater responsibility.

According to him, the main objective is to attract more children and young people to regular sports activities, while sports and youth organisations are to receive better conditions for work and development.

Funding for Olympic preparation is increasing by 30%. According to Keryazov, this should provide greater stability and predictability in the preparation of Bulgarian athletes for the most important international competitions.

Funding for sports clubs is also increasing by 30%. The minister emphasised their role, stressing that it is precisely in the clubs that the main work with children, adolescents and future elite athletes is carried out.

There is also an increase in school sports. Funding for school sports competitions is rising by 15%, while funding for sports for people with disabilities is increasing by 14%.

A substantial increase has also been earmarked for the youth sector. According to the minister, funding for youth is increasing by 41%, with the aim of creating more opportunities for young people to develop their potential.

The budget for multisport federations is increasing by 22%.

Funding for youth centres is also increasing by 50%. €3.6 million has been earmarked for them, which will be used to improve the conditions for working with young people.

An additional €654,000, or 15% more, has been earmarked for hosting international sporting competitions in Bulgaria. The minister stressed the importance of major international events not only for the development of elite sport, but also for promoting it among children and young people.