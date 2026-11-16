Kazakhstan and Slovakia draw 2-2 in the Nations League

Kazakhstan and Slovakia drew 2-2 in their final Group C3 match in the Nations League. The game was played at “Astana Arena” in Astana, and the draw did not change the final standings.

Islam Chesnokov put the hosts ahead in the 29th minute. Robert Boženík restored parity in the 56th, but six minutes later Yan Vorogovsky put Kazakhstan back in front. Slovakia secured a point with a stoppage-time goal from Adrián Kaprálik.

Slovakia finish top with 12 points and earn promotion to League B. Kazakhstan remain bottom of the group with 3 points and will continue in League C.

Faroe Islands overtake Moldova

In the other group match, the Faroe Islands defeated Moldova 1-0 at home. The only goal was scored by Áki Samuelsen in the 24th minute.

The victory lifted the Faroe Islands to second place with 8 points, while Moldova finished third with 7. Under UEFA regulations, the second-placed team in a League C group take part in a promotion play-off against a team from League B. “The group winners are promoted to League B,” UEFA states in the tournament regulations.

Format changes from 2028/29

This edition is the last to feature a format with four leagues. From the 2028/29 season, the Nations League will be restructured into three leagues with 18 teams each. The change has been approved by UEFA and is linked to a new system for the allocation, promotion and relegation of national teams.